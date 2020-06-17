All apartments in Alexandria
2181 JAMIESON AVE #604
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 PM

2181 JAMIESON AVE #604

2181 Jamieson Avenue · (866) 677-6937
Location

2181 Jamieson Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22314
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
putting green
garage
lobby
media room
sauna
tennis court
Unique Opportunity! Sought after unit in Carlyle Towers! Largest 1 BR available (1,061 finished Sqft), with double sun-rooms and unique views of Masonic Temple, front entrance of the building, Carlyle Towers terrace where you can find many of the amenities, the Eastern District of Virginia Court House, and Westin Hotel. Second sun-room which features floor to ceiling windows with great urban views creates space for a sitting room, home office or perfect nursery alcove. The Unit has two large walk-in closets and a linen closet as well as another closet situated at the entrance of the apartment. Living room opens to an enclosed large balcony (could be another office space). Large pass through from kitchen to living room enhances the unit's open flow. Neutral kitchen with white cabinets, stainless appliances and breakfast bar. Separate dining room and large bath features whirlpool tub, separate shower and double vanity. The Unit includes separate storage area and a large parking space. All Carlyle amenities are included: two gyms, tennis courts, putting green, pool, sauna, party room, library, 24-hrs security with staffed desk in lobby, etc. Shopping, restaurants, coffee shops, movie theater, Whole Foods, walking distance to metro station, also free rush hour shuttle to and from metro, free King Street Trolley to restaurants and shops in Old Town.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2181 JAMIESON AVE #604 have any available units?
2181 JAMIESON AVE #604 has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 2181 JAMIESON AVE #604 have?
Some of 2181 JAMIESON AVE #604's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2181 JAMIESON AVE #604 currently offering any rent specials?
2181 JAMIESON AVE #604 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2181 JAMIESON AVE #604 pet-friendly?
No, 2181 JAMIESON AVE #604 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 2181 JAMIESON AVE #604 offer parking?
Yes, 2181 JAMIESON AVE #604 does offer parking.
Does 2181 JAMIESON AVE #604 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2181 JAMIESON AVE #604 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2181 JAMIESON AVE #604 have a pool?
Yes, 2181 JAMIESON AVE #604 has a pool.
Does 2181 JAMIESON AVE #604 have accessible units?
No, 2181 JAMIESON AVE #604 does not have accessible units.
Does 2181 JAMIESON AVE #604 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2181 JAMIESON AVE #604 has units with dishwashers.
