2181 JAMIESON AVE #604

Unique Opportunity! Sought after unit in Carlyle Towers! Largest 1 BR available (1,061 finished Sqft), with double sun-rooms and unique views of Masonic Temple, front entrance of the building, Carlyle Towers terrace where you can find many of the amenities, the Eastern District of Virginia Court House, and Westin Hotel. Second sun-room which features floor to ceiling windows with great urban views creates space for a sitting room, home office or perfect nursery alcove. The Unit has two large walk-in closets and a linen closet as well as another closet situated at the entrance of the apartment. Living room opens to an enclosed large balcony (could be another office space). Large pass through from kitchen to living room enhances the unit's open flow. Neutral kitchen with white cabinets, stainless appliances and breakfast bar. Separate dining room and large bath features whirlpool tub, separate shower and double vanity. The Unit includes separate storage area and a large parking space. All Carlyle amenities are included: two gyms, tennis courts, putting green, pool, sauna, party room, library, 24-hrs security with staffed desk in lobby, etc. Shopping, restaurants, coffee shops, movie theater, Whole Foods, walking distance to metro station, also free rush hour shuttle to and from metro, free King Street Trolley to restaurants and shops in Old Town.