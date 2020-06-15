Lovely three-level townhome located close to Old Towne & King St. Metro. 3 BR, 1.5 BA; LR/DR combo; LL Rec room; Hardwood floors on upper level; Fenced rear yard. City park across street. Great location!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 208 TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY have any available units?
208 TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
Is 208 TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
208 TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.