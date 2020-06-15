All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 208 TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
208 TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

208 TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY

208 East Taylor Run Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

208 East Taylor Run Parkway, Alexandria, VA 22314

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Lovely three-level townhome located close to Old Towne & King St. Metro. 3 BR, 1.5 BA; LR/DR combo; LL Rec room; Hardwood floors on upper level; Fenced rear yard. City park across street. Great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY have any available units?
208 TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
Is 208 TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
208 TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 208 TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 208 TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY offer parking?
No, 208 TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY does not offer parking.
Does 208 TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY have a pool?
No, 208 TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY does not have a pool.
Does 208 TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 208 TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 208 TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Array at West Alex
3445 Berkeley Street
Alexandria, VA 22302
Arrive 2801
2801 Park Center Dr
Alexandria, VA 22302
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Eaton Square at Arlington Ridge
801 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
Mason Hall
1420 W Abingdon Dr
Alexandria, VA 22314
Rose Hill of Alexandria
6198 Rose Hill Drive
Alexandria, VA 22310
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Frasier
615 Swann Ave
Alexandria, VA 22301

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University