Alexandria, VA
204 PATRICK ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

204 PATRICK ST

204 North Patrick Street · No Longer Available
204 North Patrick Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
new construction
A new house on old footprints. A must see 2br/2ba townhouse in old town Alexandria. Within one block of King St and all the shops and restaurants. Easy access to the Metro and bus service. This lovely rebuilt townhouse features all new appliances in an open floor plan on the first floor. Two bedrooms each with tiled baths. Paved rear yard with ample space for cookouts and lounging. Come& look.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 PATRICK ST have any available units?
204 PATRICK ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 PATRICK ST have?
Some of 204 PATRICK ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 PATRICK ST currently offering any rent specials?
204 PATRICK ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 PATRICK ST pet-friendly?
No, 204 PATRICK ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 204 PATRICK ST offer parking?
No, 204 PATRICK ST does not offer parking.
Does 204 PATRICK ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 204 PATRICK ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 PATRICK ST have a pool?
No, 204 PATRICK ST does not have a pool.
Does 204 PATRICK ST have accessible units?
No, 204 PATRICK ST does not have accessible units.
Does 204 PATRICK ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 PATRICK ST has units with dishwashers.
