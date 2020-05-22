204 PATRICK ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities new construction

A new house on old footprints. A must see 2br/2ba townhouse in old town Alexandria. Within one block of King St and all the shops and restaurants. Easy access to the Metro and bus service. This lovely rebuilt townhouse features all new appliances in an open floor plan on the first floor. Two bedrooms each with tiled baths. Paved rear yard with ample space for cookouts and lounging. Come& look.