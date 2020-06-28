19 West Custis Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301 Del Ray
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pet friendly furnished or unfurnished homne. Totally renovated in sought-after Del Ray/Rosecrest. Great location, just three blocks from all the action on Mt. Vernon Ave. Large backyard with shed and mature planting. Shed doors being replaced.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19 W CUSTIS AVENUE W have any available units?
19 W CUSTIS AVENUE W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 19 W CUSTIS AVENUE W have?
Some of 19 W CUSTIS AVENUE W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 W CUSTIS AVENUE W currently offering any rent specials?
19 W CUSTIS AVENUE W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 W CUSTIS AVENUE W pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 W CUSTIS AVENUE W is pet friendly.
Does 19 W CUSTIS AVENUE W offer parking?
Yes, 19 W CUSTIS AVENUE W offers parking.
Does 19 W CUSTIS AVENUE W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 W CUSTIS AVENUE W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 W CUSTIS AVENUE W have a pool?
No, 19 W CUSTIS AVENUE W does not have a pool.
Does 19 W CUSTIS AVENUE W have accessible units?
No, 19 W CUSTIS AVENUE W does not have accessible units.
Does 19 W CUSTIS AVENUE W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 W CUSTIS AVENUE W has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 W CUSTIS AVENUE W have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 W CUSTIS AVENUE W does not have units with air conditioning.