All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 1800 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
1800 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE
Last updated May 30 2020 at 6:07 AM

1800 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE

1800 Mount Vernon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Del Ray
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1800 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
garage
lobby
Del Ray Condo - Live at the heart of Del Ray in a modern Brand New elevator condo with underground assigned garage parking! 3rd level, HW style floors, GE Profile Stainless Steel Appliances, quartz countertops, barndoor separates the living room and bedroom, five burner gas range, in-unit full-size washer, and dryer, custom closet shelving, frameless shower doors, luxurious lobby, club room, community balcony, walk to cafe, shops and restaurants. Close to future Virginia Tech research center, Potomac Yards, and National Landing. Bus Stops at the corner of the street and less than a mile walk to Braddock Metro station. Smart thermostat and door locks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE have any available units?
1800 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1800 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE have?
Some of 1800 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1800 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1800 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1800 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1800 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1800 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1800 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1800 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1800 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1800 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1800 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1800 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Assembly Alexandria
205 Century Pl
Alexandria, VA 22304
Arrive 2801
2801 Park Center Dr
Alexandria, VA 22302
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Courts of Mount Vernon
3601 Albee Ln
Alexandria, VA 22309
The Denizen
2827 Telek Place Alexandria
Alexandria, VA 23238
Carlyle Place Apartments
2251 Eisenhower Ave
Alexandria, VA 22314
Park Vue of Alexandria
511 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter
Alexandria, VA 22312

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University