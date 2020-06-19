1800 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE

Amenities

Del Ray Condo - Live at the heart of Del Ray in a modern Brand New elevator condo with underground assigned garage parking! 3rd level, HW style floors, GE Profile Stainless Steel Appliances, quartz countertops, barndoor separates the living room and bedroom, five burner gas range, in-unit full-size washer, and dryer, custom closet shelving, frameless shower doors, luxurious lobby, club room, community balcony, walk to cafe, shops and restaurants. Close to future Virginia Tech research center, Potomac Yards, and National Landing. Bus Stops at the corner of the street and less than a mile walk to Braddock Metro station. Smart thermostat and door locks.