1762 Dogwood Dr

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Newly updated kitchen features sparkling quartz counters, two-toned cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar. Kitchen opens to spacious living/ dining area with wood floors, fire place, neutral paint, white molding, and tree-lined view. Renovated upper level offers espresso wood flooring, modern light and fan fixtures, fully updated guest bath. Excellent location, steps to public transpiration, restaurants, and shops. 1.5 miles to Braddock Metro and Old Town Alexandria, minutes to Crystal City and DC!