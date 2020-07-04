All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated September 8 2019 at 4:07 PM

1762 Dogwood Dr

1762 Dogwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1762 Dogwood Drive, Alexandria, VA 22302
Fairlington

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dc267e2096 ---- Newly updated kitchen features sparkling quartz counters, two-toned cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar. Kitchen opens to spacious living/ dining area with wood floors, fire place, neutral paint, white molding, and tree-lined view. Renovated upper level offers espresso wood flooring, modern light and fan fixtures, fully updated guest bath. Excellent location, steps to public transpiration, restaurants, and shops. 1.5 miles to Braddock Metro and Old Town Alexandria, minutes to Crystal City and DC!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1762 Dogwood Dr have any available units?
1762 Dogwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1762 Dogwood Dr have?
Some of 1762 Dogwood Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1762 Dogwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1762 Dogwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1762 Dogwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1762 Dogwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1762 Dogwood Dr offer parking?
No, 1762 Dogwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1762 Dogwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1762 Dogwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1762 Dogwood Dr have a pool?
No, 1762 Dogwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1762 Dogwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 1762 Dogwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1762 Dogwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1762 Dogwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1762 Dogwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1762 Dogwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

