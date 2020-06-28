171 SOMERVELLE ST #204

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

EXQUISITE CORNER UNIT OVERLOOKING FABULOUS BRENMAN/BOOTHE PARK* 2 BR/2BA* WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT*HARDWOODS IN MAIN LIVING AREA* GAS FIREPLACE*SUN-FILLED WINDOWS* 9 FOOT CEILINGS*MASTER BR HAS ENSUITE BATHROOM*SPEC.FEATURES IN BROCHURE*NO SMOKERS* GARAGE PARKING* PETS CASE BY CASE* LKBX ON RAIL ON LEFT SIDE OF FRONT ENTRANCE*RED KEY=BUILDING/YELLOW KEY=UNIT*