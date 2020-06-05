1519 ORONOCO STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Sunny and spacious Old Town condo! Unit has updated floors, fireplace, dining room, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Two bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Balcony off of living room. Quick walk to Braddock Metro!