1519 Oronoco Street, Alexandria, VA 22314 Braddock Road Metro
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Sunny and spacious Old Town condo! Unit has updated floors, fireplace, dining room, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Two bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Balcony off of living room. Quick walk to Braddock Metro!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1519 ORONOCO STREET have any available units?
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
What amenities does 1519 ORONOCO STREET have?
Some of 1519 ORONOCO STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Is 1519 ORONOCO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
