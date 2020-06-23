Rent Calculator
Home
Alexandria, VA
1517 KING STREET
1517 KING STREET
1517 King Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1517 King Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Attractive, traditional Town house in great location, 3 blocks from King st subway. Tenant could live in and work in this building.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1517 KING STREET have any available units?
1517 KING STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Alexandria Rent Report
.
Is 1517 KING STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1517 KING STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 KING STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1517 KING STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 1517 KING STREET offer parking?
No, 1517 KING STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1517 KING STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1517 KING STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 KING STREET have a pool?
No, 1517 KING STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1517 KING STREET have accessible units?
No, 1517 KING STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 KING STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1517 KING STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1517 KING STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1517 KING STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
