Alexandria, VA
15 W MYRTLE ST
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM

15 W MYRTLE ST

15 West Myrtle Street · No Longer Available
Location

15 West Myrtle Street, Alexandria, VA 22301
Rosemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Truly charming restored 1930s-style detached house with large front porch with swing in sought after Rosemont/Del Ray Alexandria area. You'll find beautiful hardwood floors throughout and a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, breakfast bar, high ceilings. The formal dining room is enhanced by crown molding and wainscoting. The living room features a wood burning fireplace. Skylights bring in loads of light. Washer and Dryer located in basement. On the upper level you'll find 3 bedrooms and a large, light & bright bathroom which has been updated and features a tub/shower combination as well as built in linen closet. Fabulous plantation shutters throughout. ***As a bonus, the house sits on a lot and a half providing more privacy to the large and beautifully landscaped yard which includes a koi pond, separate office created by converting the detached garage, a grill on the patio with arbor, and off street parking for up to 2 cars in the driveway. And the location!*** Just just six blocks from Old Town Alexandria and two Metros. Easy access to the shops and restaurants in Old Town and Del Ray. One Metro stop to National Airport, three to the Pentagon. Pets are considered on a case by case basis -- prefer small dogs. Available Dec.14. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 W MYRTLE ST have any available units?
15 W MYRTLE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 15 W MYRTLE ST have?
Some of 15 W MYRTLE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 W MYRTLE ST currently offering any rent specials?
15 W MYRTLE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 W MYRTLE ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 W MYRTLE ST is pet friendly.
Does 15 W MYRTLE ST offer parking?
Yes, 15 W MYRTLE ST offers parking.
Does 15 W MYRTLE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 W MYRTLE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 W MYRTLE ST have a pool?
No, 15 W MYRTLE ST does not have a pool.
Does 15 W MYRTLE ST have accessible units?
No, 15 W MYRTLE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 15 W MYRTLE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 W MYRTLE ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 W MYRTLE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 W MYRTLE ST does not have units with air conditioning.

