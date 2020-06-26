15 W MYRTLE ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Truly charming restored 1930s-style detached house with large front porch with swing in sought after Rosemont/Del Ray Alexandria area. You'll find beautiful hardwood floors throughout and a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, breakfast bar, high ceilings. The formal dining room is enhanced by crown molding and wainscoting. The living room features a wood burning fireplace. Skylights bring in loads of light. Washer and Dryer located in basement. On the upper level you'll find 3 bedrooms and a large, light & bright bathroom which has been updated and features a tub/shower combination as well as built in linen closet. Fabulous plantation shutters throughout. ***As a bonus, the house sits on a lot and a half providing more privacy to the large and beautifully landscaped yard which includes a koi pond, separate office created by converting the detached garage, a grill on the patio with arbor, and off street parking for up to 2 cars in the driveway. And the location!*** Just just six blocks from Old Town Alexandria and two Metros. Easy access to the shops and restaurants in Old Town and Del Ray. One Metro stop to National Airport, three to the Pentagon. Pets are considered on a case by case basis -- prefer small dogs. Available Dec.14. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.