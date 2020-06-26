All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 1445 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
1445 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

1445 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE

1445 Martha Custis Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1445 Martha Custis Drive, Alexandria, VA 22302

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Patio Jackson 1 bedroom. Renovated with an open kitchen and lots of custom details. Sparkling hardwoods. Laundry in it's own closet. 760 sq. ft. of sunbathed space. So convenient to the footbridge to Shirlington. Pet welcome with deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1445 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE have any available units?
1445 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
Is 1445 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1445 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1445 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1445 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1445 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1445 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1445 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1445 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1445 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1445 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1445 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1445 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1445 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1445 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1445 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1445 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Key Towers Apartments
6060 Tower Ct
Alexandria, VA 22304
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
Halstead Tower by Windsor
4380 King St
Alexandria, VA 22302
Broadstone Van Dorn
420 N Van Dorn St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Eaton Square at Arlington Ridge
801 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
Clayborne
820 S Columbus St
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Courts of Mount Vernon
3601 Albee Ln
Alexandria, VA 22309
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University