Patio Jackson 1 bedroom. Renovated with an open kitchen and lots of custom details. Sparkling hardwoods. Laundry in it's own closet. 760 sq. ft. of sunbathed space. So convenient to the footbridge to Shirlington. Pet welcome with deposit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1445 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE have any available units?
1445 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
Is 1445 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1445 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1445 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1445 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1445 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1445 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1445 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1445 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1445 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1445 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1445 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1445 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1445 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1445 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1445 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1445 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)