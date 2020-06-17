1427 POWHATAN STREET

Amenities
**PRICE REDUCTION** Old Town Alexandria ** Available NOW ** Amazing opportunity to rent this renovated 1887 light-filled townhouse ** Main level - living room/dining room with refinished hardwood floors ** Appliances - stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer, dishwasher **Upper level - 2 bedrooms, bathroom & walk-in closet ** Plenty of storage ** Fenced-in back yard ** Great for dogs or entertaining ** Storage shed ** GENEROUS DEDICATED OFF-STREET PARKING ** Restaurants & other amenities nearby ** Close to Amazon new HQ in Crystal City & Braddock Road Metro Station ** Please submit ALL applications to PPMNVA.comm**