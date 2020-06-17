All apartments in Alexandria
1427 POWHATAN STREET

1427 Powhatan Street · (703) 867-8674
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1427 Powhatan Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Northeast Alexandria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1380 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
**PRICE REDUCTION** Old Town Alexandria ** Available NOW ** Amazing opportunity to rent this renovated 1887 light-filled townhouse ** Main level - living room/dining room with refinished hardwood floors ** Appliances - stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer, dishwasher **Upper level - 2 bedrooms, bathroom & walk-in closet ** Plenty of storage ** Fenced-in back yard ** Great for dogs or entertaining ** Storage shed ** GENEROUS DEDICATED OFF-STREET PARKING ** Restaurants & other amenities nearby ** Close to Amazon new HQ in Crystal City & Braddock Road Metro Station ** Please submit ALL applications to PPMNVA.comm**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1427 POWHATAN STREET have any available units?
1427 POWHATAN STREET has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 1427 POWHATAN STREET have?
Some of 1427 POWHATAN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1427 POWHATAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1427 POWHATAN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1427 POWHATAN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1427 POWHATAN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1427 POWHATAN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1427 POWHATAN STREET does offer parking.
Does 1427 POWHATAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1427 POWHATAN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1427 POWHATAN STREET have a pool?
No, 1427 POWHATAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1427 POWHATAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1427 POWHATAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1427 POWHATAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1427 POWHATAN STREET has units with dishwashers.
