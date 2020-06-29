All apartments in Alexandria
1405 ROUNDHOUSE LN #306

1405 Roundhouse Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1405 Roundhouse Lane, Alexandria, VA 22314
Southwest Quadrant

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
Hardwood Floors, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, 42 Inch Cherry Cabinets, Crown Molding, Updated Master Bathroom with Dual Sink Marble Top Vanity, New Tile Floor, Jetted Tub and Separate Shower, Updated Carpet, 2 Walk-in Closets with closet organizers, 2 Decks, Laundry on the Bedroom Level, Parking for 2 Cars, Community Club House with Fitness Center, Pool, Picnic Area & Tot Lot. Located in Highly Rated Lyles Crouch School District. Short Stroll to King St Metro, Whole Foods, Restaurants and Retail. 6 Month Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 ROUNDHOUSE LN #306 have any available units?
1405 ROUNDHOUSE LN #306 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1405 ROUNDHOUSE LN #306 have?
Some of 1405 ROUNDHOUSE LN #306's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 ROUNDHOUSE LN #306 currently offering any rent specials?
1405 ROUNDHOUSE LN #306 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 ROUNDHOUSE LN #306 pet-friendly?
No, 1405 ROUNDHOUSE LN #306 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1405 ROUNDHOUSE LN #306 offer parking?
Yes, 1405 ROUNDHOUSE LN #306 offers parking.
Does 1405 ROUNDHOUSE LN #306 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1405 ROUNDHOUSE LN #306 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 ROUNDHOUSE LN #306 have a pool?
Yes, 1405 ROUNDHOUSE LN #306 has a pool.
Does 1405 ROUNDHOUSE LN #306 have accessible units?
No, 1405 ROUNDHOUSE LN #306 does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 ROUNDHOUSE LN #306 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 ROUNDHOUSE LN #306 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 ROUNDHOUSE LN #306 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1405 ROUNDHOUSE LN #306 does not have units with air conditioning.
