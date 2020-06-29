1405 ROUNDHOUSE LN #306

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool

Hardwood Floors, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, 42 Inch Cherry Cabinets, Crown Molding, Updated Master Bathroom with Dual Sink Marble Top Vanity, New Tile Floor, Jetted Tub and Separate Shower, Updated Carpet, 2 Walk-in Closets with closet organizers, 2 Decks, Laundry on the Bedroom Level, Parking for 2 Cars, Community Club House with Fitness Center, Pool, Picnic Area & Tot Lot. Located in Highly Rated Lyles Crouch School District. Short Stroll to King St Metro, Whole Foods, Restaurants and Retail. 6 Month Lease