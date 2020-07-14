All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 138 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
138 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:07 AM

138 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD

138 Cameron Station Boulevard · (703) 556-4222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

138 Cameron Station Boulevard, Alexandria, VA 22304
Cameron Station

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2247 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful & Sunny, End-Unit Townhome in sought after Cameron Station! Excellent location and community shuttle to Metro, pool, fitness center, playgrounds, etc... Open floor plan with hardwoods on the main level. Kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counters, stainless, steel appliances and pantry. Family room off kitchen with gas fireplace and access to deck. Spacious Master suite with walk-in closet and updated bathroom with separate shower and bathtub. Top floor with 2 bedrooms and full bathroom. Access to laundry with front loading washer and dryer. Recreation room in lower level. Garage and Carport with large storage closet. For safety reasons, masks must be worn during showings and no more than 3 people (including the agent) in the home at the same time. Available for move-in Sept 7th! ***Pictures from when the home was vacant. Currently occupied

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD have any available units?
138 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 138 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD have?
Some of 138 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
138 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 138 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 138 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 138 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 138 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 138 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 138 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 138 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 138 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 138 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 138 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 138 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 138 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bennington Crossings
441 N Armistead St
Alexandria, VA 22312
Brookville Townhomes
5402 Taney Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
New Brookside Apartments
601 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
The Graham
5021 Seminary Rd
Alexandria, VA 22311
Mason Hall
1420 W Abingdon Dr
Alexandria, VA 22314
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
Del Ray Central
3051 Mount Vernon Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305
Park Vue of Alexandria
511 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity