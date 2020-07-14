138 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD

Amenities

Beautiful & Sunny, End-Unit Townhome in sought after Cameron Station! Excellent location and community shuttle to Metro, pool, fitness center, playgrounds, etc... Open floor plan with hardwoods on the main level. Kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counters, stainless, steel appliances and pantry. Family room off kitchen with gas fireplace and access to deck. Spacious Master suite with walk-in closet and updated bathroom with separate shower and bathtub. Top floor with 2 bedrooms and full bathroom. Access to laundry with front loading washer and dryer. Recreation room in lower level. Garage and Carport with large storage closet. For safety reasons, masks must be worn during showings and no more than 3 people (including the agent) in the home at the same time. Available for move-in Sept 7th! ***Pictures from when the home was vacant. Currently occupied