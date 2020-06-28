Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 1328 Martha Custis Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
1328 Martha Custis Drive
Last updated September 19 2019 at 1:37 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1328 Martha Custis Drive
1328 Martha Custis Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
1328 Martha Custis Drive, Alexandria, VA 22302
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available 8/28/19
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1328 Martha Custis Drive have any available units?
1328 Martha Custis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
Is 1328 Martha Custis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1328 Martha Custis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 Martha Custis Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1328 Martha Custis Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1328 Martha Custis Drive offer parking?
No, 1328 Martha Custis Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1328 Martha Custis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1328 Martha Custis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 Martha Custis Drive have a pool?
No, 1328 Martha Custis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1328 Martha Custis Drive have accessible units?
No, 1328 Martha Custis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 Martha Custis Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1328 Martha Custis Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1328 Martha Custis Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1328 Martha Custis Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Haven Mt. Vernon
5401 Claymont Dr
Alexandria, VA 22309
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
Gardens at Del Ray II
6 E Cliff Street
Alexandria, VA 08876
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Cameron Square
5555 Cardinal Place
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Frasier
615 Swann Ave
Alexandria, VA 22301
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Parkstone Alexandria
3001 Park Center Dr
Alexandria, VA 22302
Similar Pages
Alexandria 1 Bedrooms
Alexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with Parking
Alexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Del Ray
London Park Apartments
Larchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle District
Braddock Road Metro
Old Town
Brookville Seminary Valley
Southwest Quadrant
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University