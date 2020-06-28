All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 1328 Martha Custis Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
1328 Martha Custis Drive
Last updated September 19 2019 at 1:37 PM

1328 Martha Custis Drive

1328 Martha Custis Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1328 Martha Custis Drive, Alexandria, VA 22302

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available 8/28/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1328 Martha Custis Drive have any available units?
1328 Martha Custis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
Is 1328 Martha Custis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1328 Martha Custis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 Martha Custis Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1328 Martha Custis Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1328 Martha Custis Drive offer parking?
No, 1328 Martha Custis Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1328 Martha Custis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1328 Martha Custis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 Martha Custis Drive have a pool?
No, 1328 Martha Custis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1328 Martha Custis Drive have accessible units?
No, 1328 Martha Custis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 Martha Custis Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1328 Martha Custis Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1328 Martha Custis Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1328 Martha Custis Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven Mt. Vernon
5401 Claymont Dr
Alexandria, VA 22309
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
Gardens at Del Ray II
6 E Cliff Street
Alexandria, VA 08876
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Cameron Square
5555 Cardinal Place
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Frasier
615 Swann Ave
Alexandria, VA 22301
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Parkstone Alexandria
3001 Park Center Dr
Alexandria, VA 22302

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University