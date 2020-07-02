All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated May 6 2019 at 7:33 AM

1310 Chetworth Ct

1310 Chetworth Court · No Longer Available
Location

1310 Chetworth Court, Alexandria, VA 22314
Northeast Alexandria

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great end unit townhouse in Old Town but close to GW Parkway and DC. Large living room dining room combonation, patio, nice rec room with fireplace. Less than 1 block to bus to Braddock Metro. Call with questions or to see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 Chetworth Ct have any available units?
1310 Chetworth Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1310 Chetworth Ct have?
Some of 1310 Chetworth Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 Chetworth Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1310 Chetworth Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 Chetworth Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1310 Chetworth Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1310 Chetworth Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1310 Chetworth Ct offers parking.
Does 1310 Chetworth Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1310 Chetworth Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 Chetworth Ct have a pool?
No, 1310 Chetworth Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1310 Chetworth Ct have accessible units?
No, 1310 Chetworth Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 Chetworth Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1310 Chetworth Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1310 Chetworth Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1310 Chetworth Ct has units with air conditioning.

