1310 Chetworth Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great end unit townhouse in Old Town but close to GW Parkway and DC. Large living room dining room combonation, patio, nice rec room with fireplace. Less than 1 block to bus to Braddock Metro. Call with questions or to see.