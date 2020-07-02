1310 Chetworth Ct

1310 Chetworth Court, Alexandria, VA 22314 Northeast Alexandria
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Great end unit townhouse in Old Town but close to GW Parkway and DC. Large living room dining room combonation, patio, nice rec room with fireplace. Less than 1 block to bus to Braddock Metro. Call with questions or to see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
