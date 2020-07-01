All apartments in Alexandria
1222 Main Line Blvd

1222 Main Line Bv · No Longer Available
Location

1222 Main Line Bv, Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cf97363018 ----
Only 3 years old, excellent condition. Hardwood floors on main level, recessed and pendant lighting, newer stainless steel appliances in gourmet kitchen, large pantry. Spacious master boasts covered balcony, multiple walk in closets, and huge master bath with walk in shower and dual vanity. Quiet community with park, playground, bike trails, basketball, fitness center, and more! Great location- 0.5 miles to Metro, 5 minutes from Old Town, Potomac Yard, Del Ray, and Pentagon City.

Real Property Management Pros
Equal Housing Opportunity
* Pet accepted on case-by-case basis
* Sorry, no Section 8 accepted

FREE BONUS INCL** Air Filters Delivered Every 2 mos

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 Main Line Blvd have any available units?
1222 Main Line Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1222 Main Line Blvd have?
Some of 1222 Main Line Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1222 Main Line Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1222 Main Line Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 Main Line Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1222 Main Line Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1222 Main Line Blvd offer parking?
No, 1222 Main Line Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1222 Main Line Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1222 Main Line Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 Main Line Blvd have a pool?
No, 1222 Main Line Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1222 Main Line Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1222 Main Line Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 Main Line Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1222 Main Line Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1222 Main Line Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1222 Main Line Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

