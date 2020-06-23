All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

1215 Madison Street

1215 Madison Street · No Longer Available
Location

1215 Madison Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Large 2 bed rooms 2. 1/5 bath Townhome 1 Blk to Braddock Metro. Hardwood floors through living space with capet in bedrooms. Open kitchen with appliances. Large bedrooms with jetted tub. Entry level has wood burning fireplace with access to gated yard with patio. Garage + parking

(RLNE4699617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 Madison Street have any available units?
1215 Madison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 Madison Street have?
Some of 1215 Madison Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 Madison Street currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Madison Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 Madison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1215 Madison Street is pet friendly.
Does 1215 Madison Street offer parking?
Yes, 1215 Madison Street does offer parking.
Does 1215 Madison Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1215 Madison Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 Madison Street have a pool?
No, 1215 Madison Street does not have a pool.
Does 1215 Madison Street have accessible units?
No, 1215 Madison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 Madison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 Madison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
