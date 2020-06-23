1215 Madison Street, Alexandria, VA 22314 Braddock Road Metro
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
- Large 2 bed rooms 2. 1/5 bath Townhome 1 Blk to Braddock Metro. Hardwood floors through living space with capet in bedrooms. Open kitchen with appliances. Large bedrooms with jetted tub. Entry level has wood burning fireplace with access to gated yard with patio. Garage + parking
(RLNE4699617)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
