Alexandria, VA
1214 POWHATAN STREET
Last updated May 11 2020 at 6:06 AM
1 of 1
1214 POWHATAN STREET
1214 Powhatan Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1214 Powhatan Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Northeast Alexandria
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming townhome with flagstone walkway and fenced backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1214 POWHATAN STREET have any available units?
1214 POWHATAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
What amenities does 1214 POWHATAN STREET have?
Some of 1214 POWHATAN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1214 POWHATAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1214 POWHATAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 POWHATAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1214 POWHATAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 1214 POWHATAN STREET offer parking?
No, 1214 POWHATAN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1214 POWHATAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1214 POWHATAN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 POWHATAN STREET have a pool?
No, 1214 POWHATAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1214 POWHATAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1214 POWHATAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 POWHATAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1214 POWHATAN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1214 POWHATAN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1214 POWHATAN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
