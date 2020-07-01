Rent Calculator
Home
Alexandria, VA
1206 PORTNER RD
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1206 PORTNER RD
1206 Portner Road
No Longer Available
Location
1206 Portner Road, Alexandria, VA 22314
Northeast Alexandria
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
FRESHLY PAINTED 3 LEVEL TH IN OLD TOWN*ORIGINAL WOOD FLOORS*3 BEDS,2 FULL BATHS*UPDATED KITCHEN*FENCED PATIO*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1206 PORTNER RD have any available units?
1206 PORTNER RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
What amenities does 1206 PORTNER RD have?
Some of 1206 PORTNER RD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1206 PORTNER RD currently offering any rent specials?
1206 PORTNER RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 PORTNER RD pet-friendly?
No, 1206 PORTNER RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 1206 PORTNER RD offer parking?
Yes, 1206 PORTNER RD offers parking.
Does 1206 PORTNER RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 PORTNER RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 PORTNER RD have a pool?
No, 1206 PORTNER RD does not have a pool.
Does 1206 PORTNER RD have accessible units?
No, 1206 PORTNER RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 PORTNER RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1206 PORTNER RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1206 PORTNER RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1206 PORTNER RD does not have units with air conditioning.
