Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 1200 DARTMOUTH ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
1200 DARTMOUTH ROAD
Last updated May 11 2019 at 2:07 AM
1 of 45
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1200 DARTMOUTH ROAD
1200 Dartmouth Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
1200 Dartmouth Road, Alexandria, VA 22314
Quaker Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Luxury Brick End Unit Garage Townhouse with 3 finished levels, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full & 2 Half Baths. Skylights, Fireplace, Nine Foot Ceilings, Sliding Glass doors to Deck. Great Location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1200 DARTMOUTH ROAD have any available units?
1200 DARTMOUTH ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Alexandria Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1200 DARTMOUTH ROAD have?
Some of 1200 DARTMOUTH ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1200 DARTMOUTH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1200 DARTMOUTH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 DARTMOUTH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1200 DARTMOUTH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 1200 DARTMOUTH ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1200 DARTMOUTH ROAD offers parking.
Does 1200 DARTMOUTH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 DARTMOUTH ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 DARTMOUTH ROAD have a pool?
No, 1200 DARTMOUTH ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1200 DARTMOUTH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1200 DARTMOUTH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 DARTMOUTH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 DARTMOUTH ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
Reserve at Potomac Yard
3700 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Alexandria, VA 22305
Henley at Kingstowne
7150 Rock Ridge Ln
Alexandria, VA 22315
The Aspen
3201 Landover Street
Alexandria, VA 22305
Town Square at Mark Center
1459 N Beauregard St
Alexandria, VA 22311
Gables Old Town North
525 Montgomery Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd
Alexandria, VA 22314
Similar Pages
Alexandria 1 Bedrooms
Alexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with Parking
Alexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Del Ray
London Park Apartments
Larchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle District
Braddock Road Metro
Old Town
Brookville Seminary Valley
Southwest Quadrant
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University