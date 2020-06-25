All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 1200 DARTMOUTH ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
1200 DARTMOUTH ROAD
Last updated May 11 2019 at 2:07 AM

1200 DARTMOUTH ROAD

1200 Dartmouth Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1200 Dartmouth Road, Alexandria, VA 22314
Quaker Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Luxury Brick End Unit Garage Townhouse with 3 finished levels, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full & 2 Half Baths. Skylights, Fireplace, Nine Foot Ceilings, Sliding Glass doors to Deck. Great Location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 DARTMOUTH ROAD have any available units?
1200 DARTMOUTH ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 DARTMOUTH ROAD have?
Some of 1200 DARTMOUTH ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 DARTMOUTH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1200 DARTMOUTH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 DARTMOUTH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1200 DARTMOUTH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1200 DARTMOUTH ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1200 DARTMOUTH ROAD offers parking.
Does 1200 DARTMOUTH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 DARTMOUTH ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 DARTMOUTH ROAD have a pool?
No, 1200 DARTMOUTH ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1200 DARTMOUTH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1200 DARTMOUTH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 DARTMOUTH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 DARTMOUTH ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
Reserve at Potomac Yard
3700 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Alexandria, VA 22305
Henley at Kingstowne
7150 Rock Ridge Ln
Alexandria, VA 22315
The Aspen
3201 Landover Street
Alexandria, VA 22305
Town Square at Mark Center
1459 N Beauregard St
Alexandria, VA 22311
Gables Old Town North
525 Montgomery Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University