Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
12 E WALNUT STREET E
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:17 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12 E WALNUT STREET E
12 E Walnut St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
12 E Walnut St, Alexandria, VA 22301
Rosemont
Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Rec room and half bath currently being added downstairs. Furnace and air conditioning to be replaced prior to lease. New refrigerator, Viking oven.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12 E WALNUT STREET E have any available units?
12 E WALNUT STREET E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
What amenities does 12 E WALNUT STREET E have?
Some of 12 E WALNUT STREET E's amenities include air conditioning, microwave, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12 E WALNUT STREET E currently offering any rent specials?
12 E WALNUT STREET E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 E WALNUT STREET E pet-friendly?
No, 12 E WALNUT STREET E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 12 E WALNUT STREET E offer parking?
No, 12 E WALNUT STREET E does not offer parking.
Does 12 E WALNUT STREET E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 E WALNUT STREET E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 E WALNUT STREET E have a pool?
No, 12 E WALNUT STREET E does not have a pool.
Does 12 E WALNUT STREET E have accessible units?
No, 12 E WALNUT STREET E does not have accessible units.
Does 12 E WALNUT STREET E have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 E WALNUT STREET E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 E WALNUT STREET E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12 E WALNUT STREET E has units with air conditioning.
