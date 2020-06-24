117 S Royal St 303

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely restored beautiful one bedroom one bath apartment with hardwood floors, high ceilings, new appliances. One of six units in a historic building from 1800s. Furnished or unfurnished, short or long term rental. One block from King Street across from Market Square, within short walking distance to the waterfront as well as the metro. Gorgeous architectural details. Heart of Old Town.

