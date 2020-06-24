All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

117 S Royal St 303

117 South Royal Street · No Longer Available
Location

117 South Royal Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Royal Street Properties - Property Id: 99959

Completely restored beautiful one bedroom one bath apartment with hardwood floors, high ceilings, new appliances. One of six units in a historic building from 1800s. Furnished or unfurnished, short or long term rental. One block from King Street across from Market Square, within short walking distance to the waterfront as well as the metro. Gorgeous architectural details. Heart of Old Town.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99959
Property Id 99959

(RLNE4702189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 S Royal St 303 have any available units?
117 S Royal St 303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 S Royal St 303 have?
Some of 117 S Royal St 303's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 S Royal St 303 currently offering any rent specials?
117 S Royal St 303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 S Royal St 303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 S Royal St 303 is pet friendly.
Does 117 S Royal St 303 offer parking?
No, 117 S Royal St 303 does not offer parking.
Does 117 S Royal St 303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 S Royal St 303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 S Royal St 303 have a pool?
No, 117 S Royal St 303 does not have a pool.
Does 117 S Royal St 303 have accessible units?
No, 117 S Royal St 303 does not have accessible units.
Does 117 S Royal St 303 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 S Royal St 303 has units with dishwashers.
