Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1111 N. PITT ST, #1B

1111 N Pitt St · No Longer Available
Location

1111 N Pitt St, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*WELCOME TO CANAL PLACE!* - * LARGE & BRIGHT 1 BEDROOM * HARDWOOD FLOORS * SUNNY PATIO * WASHER & DRYER INSIDE UNIT * NORTHEAST OLD TOWN LOCATION * NEAR POTOMAC RIVER & BIKE PATH * AIRPORT * D.C., RESTAURANTS & SHOPPING *

Move in fee applies. Registration with Canal Place required.
Pets are case by case with a deposit.

(RLNE1973318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 N. PITT ST, #1B have any available units?
1111 N. PITT ST, #1B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 N. PITT ST, #1B have?
Some of 1111 N. PITT ST, #1B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 N. PITT ST, #1B currently offering any rent specials?
1111 N. PITT ST, #1B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 N. PITT ST, #1B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1111 N. PITT ST, #1B is pet friendly.
Does 1111 N. PITT ST, #1B offer parking?
No, 1111 N. PITT ST, #1B does not offer parking.
Does 1111 N. PITT ST, #1B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1111 N. PITT ST, #1B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 N. PITT ST, #1B have a pool?
No, 1111 N. PITT ST, #1B does not have a pool.
Does 1111 N. PITT ST, #1B have accessible units?
No, 1111 N. PITT ST, #1B does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 N. PITT ST, #1B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 N. PITT ST, #1B has units with dishwashers.
