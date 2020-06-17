Rent Calculator
1111 N. PITT ST, #1B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
1111 N. PITT ST, #1B
1111 N Pitt St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1111 N Pitt St, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town North
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
*WELCOME TO CANAL PLACE!* - * LARGE & BRIGHT 1 BEDROOM * HARDWOOD FLOORS * SUNNY PATIO * WASHER & DRYER INSIDE UNIT * NORTHEAST OLD TOWN LOCATION * NEAR POTOMAC RIVER & BIKE PATH * AIRPORT * D.C., RESTAURANTS & SHOPPING *
Move in fee applies. Registration with Canal Place required.
Pets are case by case with a deposit.
(RLNE1973318)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1111 N. PITT ST, #1B have any available units?
1111 N. PITT ST, #1B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Alexandria Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1111 N. PITT ST, #1B have?
Some of 1111 N. PITT ST, #1B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1111 N. PITT ST, #1B currently offering any rent specials?
1111 N. PITT ST, #1B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 N. PITT ST, #1B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1111 N. PITT ST, #1B is pet friendly.
Does 1111 N. PITT ST, #1B offer parking?
No, 1111 N. PITT ST, #1B does not offer parking.
Does 1111 N. PITT ST, #1B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1111 N. PITT ST, #1B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 N. PITT ST, #1B have a pool?
No, 1111 N. PITT ST, #1B does not have a pool.
Does 1111 N. PITT ST, #1B have accessible units?
No, 1111 N. PITT ST, #1B does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 N. PITT ST, #1B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 N. PITT ST, #1B has units with dishwashers.
