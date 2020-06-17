1111 N. PITT ST, #1B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*WELCOME TO CANAL PLACE!* - * LARGE & BRIGHT 1 BEDROOM * HARDWOOD FLOORS * SUNNY PATIO * WASHER & DRYER INSIDE UNIT * NORTHEAST OLD TOWN LOCATION * NEAR POTOMAC RIVER & BIKE PATH * AIRPORT * D.C., RESTAURANTS & SHOPPING *



Move in fee applies. Registration with Canal Place required.

Pets are case by case with a deposit.



(RLNE1973318)