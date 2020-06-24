All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:59 PM

110 E ROSEMONT AVE

110 East Rosemont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

110 East Rosemont Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301
Rosemont

Amenities

Walk To King Street Metro: Two Bedroom, One Bath, row house on quiet cul-de-sac, blocks from the shops, restaurants and watering holes of Old Town. Fenced yard with room for a Bar-B-Que. Sorry, No Pets. Location, location, location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 E ROSEMONT AVE have any available units?
110 E ROSEMONT AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
Is 110 E ROSEMONT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
110 E ROSEMONT AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 E ROSEMONT AVE pet-friendly?
No, 110 E ROSEMONT AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 110 E ROSEMONT AVE offer parking?
Yes, 110 E ROSEMONT AVE offers parking.
Does 110 E ROSEMONT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 E ROSEMONT AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 E ROSEMONT AVE have a pool?
No, 110 E ROSEMONT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 110 E ROSEMONT AVE have accessible units?
No, 110 E ROSEMONT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 110 E ROSEMONT AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 E ROSEMONT AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 E ROSEMONT AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 E ROSEMONT AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
