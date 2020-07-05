All apartments in Alexandria
108 Ingle Pl.
108 Ingle Pl.

108 Ingle Place · No Longer Available
Location

108 Ingle Place, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5006a5302d ----
Lovely, bright eat-in kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances, cabinets, and counters- opens to private deck. Spacious living and dining area with large windows. Master suite has fully updated bath and walk in closet. Fully updated guest bath. Lower level den has cozy fireplace, newer washer and dryer, and walks out onto fully fenced patio, low maintenance yard. Attached full sized garage, driveway, and plenty of guest parking. Steps to bus line on Duke St. Walking distance to Holmes Run Trail, shopping center and restaurants. Great Location- minutes to 395 and 495!

* Pet accepted on case-by-case basis
* Sorry, no Section 8 accepted

FREE BONUS INCL** Air Filters Delivered Every 2 mos

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Ingle Pl. have any available units?
108 Ingle Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 108 Ingle Pl. have?
Some of 108 Ingle Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Ingle Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
108 Ingle Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Ingle Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Ingle Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 108 Ingle Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 108 Ingle Pl. offers parking.
Does 108 Ingle Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 Ingle Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Ingle Pl. have a pool?
No, 108 Ingle Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 108 Ingle Pl. have accessible units?
No, 108 Ingle Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Ingle Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Ingle Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Ingle Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Ingle Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.

