1020 Oronoco Street

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing 4BD/3.5BA townhouse in Alexandria. Beautiful kitchen stainless steel appliances, lots of storage space. Hardwood flooring, spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom featuring a barn style door, in suite with double sink and beautiful shower. Fireplace. Close proximity to metro, shops, parks and old town Alexandria.Pets - Dogs only case by case.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.



Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax

Kerry Ross 571 329 7740

4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030

Office: (703) 964-1290

Each office is independently owned and operated.



Globe Trotter Properties

Rebecca Ripley, Broker

6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044

Office: (703)-495-3082