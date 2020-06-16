All apartments in Alexandria
Location

1020 Oronoco Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 4BD/3.5BA townhouse in Alexandria. Beautiful kitchen stainless steel appliances, lots of storage space. Hardwood flooring, spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom featuring a barn style door, in suite with double sink and beautiful shower. Fireplace. Close proximity to metro, shops, parks and old town Alexandria.Pets - Dogs only case by case.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Kerry Ross 571 329 7740
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Oronoco Street have any available units?
1020 Oronoco Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1020 Oronoco Street have?
Some of 1020 Oronoco Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Oronoco Street currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Oronoco Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Oronoco Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1020 Oronoco Street is pet friendly.
Does 1020 Oronoco Street offer parking?
No, 1020 Oronoco Street does not offer parking.
Does 1020 Oronoco Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 Oronoco Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Oronoco Street have a pool?
No, 1020 Oronoco Street does not have a pool.
Does 1020 Oronoco Street have accessible units?
No, 1020 Oronoco Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Oronoco Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 Oronoco Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 Oronoco Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1020 Oronoco Street has units with air conditioning.
