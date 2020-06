Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

NEW PRICE! APPROXIMATELY 5 MILES TO CRYSTAL CITY! Stunning 5 BR/3.55 BA Contemporary Home Renovation with 2 Car Garage in Alexandria and in close proximity to "Old Town Alexandria". Open Floor Plan Flooded with Natural Light. Loft/High Ceilings/Floor to Ceiling Windows with Incredible Stone Fireplace and Gourmet Kitchen . Professionally Landscaped Gardens. Beautiful Setting. Also for Sale at $1,650,000 - MLS# 1000872848.