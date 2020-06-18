Rent Calculator
1 ALEXANDRIA AVENUE W
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:20 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1 ALEXANDRIA AVENUE W
1 W Alexandria Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1 W Alexandria Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
CLOSE IN DEL RAY NEIGHBORHOOD LOWER LEVEL 2BR 1 BA FLAT. MAIN ENTRANCE ON W ALEXANDRIA AVE AT YELLOW DOOR BEHIND STORM DOOR.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1 ALEXANDRIA AVENUE W have any available units?
1 ALEXANDRIA AVENUE W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
Is 1 ALEXANDRIA AVENUE W currently offering any rent specials?
1 ALEXANDRIA AVENUE W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 ALEXANDRIA AVENUE W pet-friendly?
No, 1 ALEXANDRIA AVENUE W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 1 ALEXANDRIA AVENUE W offer parking?
Yes, 1 ALEXANDRIA AVENUE W offers parking.
Does 1 ALEXANDRIA AVENUE W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 ALEXANDRIA AVENUE W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 ALEXANDRIA AVENUE W have a pool?
No, 1 ALEXANDRIA AVENUE W does not have a pool.
Does 1 ALEXANDRIA AVENUE W have accessible units?
No, 1 ALEXANDRIA AVENUE W does not have accessible units.
Does 1 ALEXANDRIA AVENUE W have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 ALEXANDRIA AVENUE W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 ALEXANDRIA AVENUE W have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 ALEXANDRIA AVENUE W does not have units with air conditioning.
