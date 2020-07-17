Rent Calculator
Home
/
Albemarle County, VA
/
559 E RIO RD
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
559 E RIO RD
559 East Rio Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
559 East Rio Road, Albemarle County, VA 22901
Rio Heights
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 baths on Rio Rd East. Convenient to downtown and 29N.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 559 E RIO RD have any available units?
559 E RIO RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Albemarle County, VA
.
What amenities does 559 E RIO RD have?
Some of 559 E RIO RD's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 559 E RIO RD currently offering any rent specials?
559 E RIO RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 559 E RIO RD pet-friendly?
No, 559 E RIO RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Albemarle County
.
Does 559 E RIO RD offer parking?
No, 559 E RIO RD does not offer parking.
Does 559 E RIO RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 559 E RIO RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 559 E RIO RD have a pool?
No, 559 E RIO RD does not have a pool.
Does 559 E RIO RD have accessible units?
No, 559 E RIO RD does not have accessible units.
Does 559 E RIO RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 559 E RIO RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 559 E RIO RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 559 E RIO RD does not have units with air conditioning.
