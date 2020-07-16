All apartments in Albemarle County
Find more places like 41 CANTERBURY RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albemarle County, VA
/
41 CANTERBURY RD
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

41 CANTERBURY RD

41 Canterbury Road · (434) 996-2997
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

41 Canterbury Road, Albemarle County, VA 22903
Bellair

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3452 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Charming Bellair home avail NOW! Magical setting on 1.7 private acres. French Country Style Home bursting w/character and original details! Large entry hall & Entertainment size Great Room with walls of windows. 1st Floor Master with attached office/nursery/dressing room & 2 full baths. Eat-in kitchen, Dining Room and Den. Two additional bedrooms on second floor. Fabulous gunite pool and patios overlooking perennial gardens, specimen and native plants, sunny lawn. Oversized, detached 2 car garage. 3 zone HVAC & Generator. Enjoy fishing and canoeing in the Bellair pond and access to Hiking Trails. 5 minutes to UVA, Hospitals, Downtown, Birdwood, Boar's Head, Farmington. Easy Access to I-64. Alb. Mowing included. Pets CONDITIONAL w/deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 CANTERBURY RD have any available units?
41 CANTERBURY RD has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 41 CANTERBURY RD have?
Some of 41 CANTERBURY RD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 CANTERBURY RD currently offering any rent specials?
41 CANTERBURY RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 CANTERBURY RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 41 CANTERBURY RD is pet friendly.
Does 41 CANTERBURY RD offer parking?
Yes, 41 CANTERBURY RD offers parking.
Does 41 CANTERBURY RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 CANTERBURY RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 CANTERBURY RD have a pool?
Yes, 41 CANTERBURY RD has a pool.
Does 41 CANTERBURY RD have accessible units?
No, 41 CANTERBURY RD does not have accessible units.
Does 41 CANTERBURY RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 CANTERBURY RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 41 CANTERBURY RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 41 CANTERBURY RD has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 41 CANTERBURY RD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avemore
1540 Avemore Ln
Charlottesville, VA 22911
Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Carriage Hill
825 Beverley Dr
Pantops, VA 22911
The Woods
659 Woodburn Court
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Barracks West
2639 Barracks Rd
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Arden Place
1810 Arden Creek Lane
Charlottesville, VA 22901
North Woods At The Four Seasons
2210 Clubhouse Way
Charlottesville, VA 22901
The Reserve at Belvedere
200 Reserve Blvd
Charlottesville, VA 22901

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VACharlottesville, VAFredericksburg, VALynchburg, VAShort Pump, VAHarrisonburg, VAGlen Allen, VAGainesville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VAManchester, VAAshland, VA
Brandermill, VAForest, VAFarmville, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VAFalmouth, VALake Monticello, VAUniversity of Virginia, VACrozet, VAPantops, VAHollymead, VACulpeper, VA
Lake of the Woods, VATimberlake, VATuckahoe, VAWoodstock, VAWyndham, VALexington, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VAFront Royal, VARockwood, VAStrasburg, VALakeside, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Virginia Community CollegeLongwood University
University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
James Madison University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity