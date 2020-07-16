41 CANTERBURY RD

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Charming Bellair home avail NOW! Magical setting on 1.7 private acres. French Country Style Home bursting w/character and original details! Large entry hall & Entertainment size Great Room with walls of windows. 1st Floor Master with attached office/nursery/dressing room & 2 full baths. Eat-in kitchen, Dining Room and Den. Two additional bedrooms on second floor. Fabulous gunite pool and patios overlooking perennial gardens, specimen and native plants, sunny lawn. Oversized, detached 2 car garage. 3 zone HVAC & Generator. Enjoy fishing and canoeing in the Bellair pond and access to Hiking Trails. 5 minutes to UVA, Hospitals, Downtown, Birdwood, Boar's Head, Farmington. Easy Access to I-64. Alb. Mowing included. Pets CONDITIONAL w/deposit.