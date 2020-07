Amenities

SHORT TERM RENTAL - Montfair Resort in Crozet - The Loblolly Cottage is a 400 square foot timber frame cottage that overlooks a small lake. This fully furnished cottage sleeps four with two bedrooms. There is a kitchenette with cookware and utensils. Pet friendly. Fully furnished. All utilities included. Access to the 129-acre resort with lake, hiking trails, canoes and bikes. Available monthly January - March, possibly some time in December. Some flexibility in availability.