Home
/
Albemarle County, VA
/
2329 COMMONWEALTH DR
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2329 COMMONWEALTH DR
2329 Commonwealth Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2329 Commonwealth Drive, Albemarle County, VA 22901
Wynridge Condominiums
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Highly sought-after location! Easy access to Rt. 29, UVA, shopping, restaurants, Stonefield, Barracks Road. Won't last!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2329 COMMONWEALTH DR have any available units?
2329 COMMONWEALTH DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Albemarle County, VA
.
Is 2329 COMMONWEALTH DR currently offering any rent specials?
2329 COMMONWEALTH DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2329 COMMONWEALTH DR pet-friendly?
No, 2329 COMMONWEALTH DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Albemarle County
.
Does 2329 COMMONWEALTH DR offer parking?
No, 2329 COMMONWEALTH DR does not offer parking.
Does 2329 COMMONWEALTH DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2329 COMMONWEALTH DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2329 COMMONWEALTH DR have a pool?
No, 2329 COMMONWEALTH DR does not have a pool.
Does 2329 COMMONWEALTH DR have accessible units?
No, 2329 COMMONWEALTH DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2329 COMMONWEALTH DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2329 COMMONWEALTH DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2329 COMMONWEALTH DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2329 COMMONWEALTH DR does not have units with air conditioning.
