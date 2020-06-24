All apartments in Albemarle County
Find more places like 2260 SECRETARYS RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albemarle County, VA
/
2260 SECRETARYS RD
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:58 PM

2260 SECRETARYS RD

2260 Secretarys Road · (434) 964-7283
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2260 Secretarys Road, Albemarle County, VA 24590

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 5944 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Remodeled 5,900sf home on 2 acre wooded retreat. 13 mi. to downtown C'ville, 5 mi. to downtown Scottsville from Rt.20. Custom designed around family,relaxation & Entertainment w/ the finest materials & craftsmanship. Open floor plan,1,000sf front porch w enclosed rear sunroom. 2nd floor offers enormous entertainment room w/ kitchenette, office, 1/2 bath & storage room. 800sf detached garage w/ 12' ceiling for boat/camper/truck/workshop. Whole house generator. 12-16 month term preferred. Owner will require references and high credit score verified by credit check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2260 SECRETARYS RD have any available units?
2260 SECRETARYS RD has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2260 SECRETARYS RD have?
Some of 2260 SECRETARYS RD's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2260 SECRETARYS RD currently offering any rent specials?
2260 SECRETARYS RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2260 SECRETARYS RD pet-friendly?
No, 2260 SECRETARYS RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albemarle County.
Does 2260 SECRETARYS RD offer parking?
Yes, 2260 SECRETARYS RD offers parking.
Does 2260 SECRETARYS RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2260 SECRETARYS RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2260 SECRETARYS RD have a pool?
No, 2260 SECRETARYS RD does not have a pool.
Does 2260 SECRETARYS RD have accessible units?
No, 2260 SECRETARYS RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2260 SECRETARYS RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2260 SECRETARYS RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2260 SECRETARYS RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2260 SECRETARYS RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2260 SECRETARYS RD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Carriage Hill
825 Beverley Dr
Pantops, VA 22911
Fifth Street Place
411 Afton Pond Ct
Charlottesville, VA 22902
The Woods
659 Woodburn Court
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Barracks West
2639 Barracks Rd
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Arden Place
1810 Arden Creek Lane
Charlottesville, VA 22901
The Apartments at Riverside Village
620 Riverside Shops Way
Charlottesville, VA 22911
The Reserve at Belvedere
200 Reserve Blvd
Charlottesville, VA 22901

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VACharlottesville, VAFredericksburg, VALynchburg, VAShort Pump, VAHarrisonburg, VAGlen Allen, VAGainesville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VAManchester, VAAshland, VA
Brandermill, VAForest, VAFarmville, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VAFalmouth, VALake Monticello, VAUniversity of Virginia, VACrozet, VAPantops, VAHollymead, VACulpeper, VA
Lake of the Woods, VATimberlake, VATuckahoe, VAWoodstock, VAWyndham, VALexington, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VAFront Royal, VARockwood, VAStrasburg, VALakeside, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Virginia Community CollegeLongwood University
University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
James Madison University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity