2260 SECRETARYS RD

Amenities
Remodeled 5,900sf home on 2 acre wooded retreat. 13 mi. to downtown C'ville, 5 mi. to downtown Scottsville from Rt.20. Custom designed around family,relaxation & Entertainment w/ the finest materials & craftsmanship. Open floor plan,1,000sf front porch w enclosed rear sunroom. 2nd floor offers enormous entertainment room w/ kitchenette, office, 1/2 bath & storage room. 800sf detached garage w/ 12' ceiling for boat/camper/truck/workshop. Whole house generator. 12-16 month term preferred. Owner will require references and high credit score verified by credit check.