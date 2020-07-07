1615 Elmwood Court #208

Amenities
1615 Elmwood Court, unit 208 - A luxury style 3 bedroom, 3 bath town home END UNIT located in The Woodlands of Charlottesville Community. This is a gated, pet friendly community convenient to both interstate 64 and downtown Charlottesville. Offering breathtaking mountain views, granite surface tops, stainless steel appliances, and crown molding. Community amenities include a 3 tier pool, basketball/volleyball/tennis courts a community clubhouse and fitness center!
Trash removal & Exterior maintenance included in the rental rate.
Pets are considered with an additional deposit.
(RLNE2107832)