All apartments in Albemarle County
Find more places like 1615 Elmwood Court #208.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albemarle County, VA
/
1615 Elmwood Court #208
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

1615 Elmwood Court #208

1615 Elmwood Ct · (434) 218-3540
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1615 Elmwood Ct, Albemarle County, VA 22903

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1615 Elmwood Court #208 · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1278 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
1615 Elmwood Court, unit 208 - A luxury style 3 bedroom, 3 bath town home END UNIT located in The Woodlands of Charlottesville Community. This is a gated, pet friendly community convenient to both interstate 64 and downtown Charlottesville. Offering breathtaking mountain views, granite surface tops, stainless steel appliances, and crown molding. Community amenities include a 3 tier pool, basketball/volleyball/tennis courts a community clubhouse and fitness center!

Trash removal & Exterior maintenance included in the rental rate.

Pets are considered with an additional deposit.

(RLNE2107832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 Elmwood Court #208 have any available units?
1615 Elmwood Court #208 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1615 Elmwood Court #208 have?
Some of 1615 Elmwood Court #208's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 Elmwood Court #208 currently offering any rent specials?
1615 Elmwood Court #208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 Elmwood Court #208 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1615 Elmwood Court #208 is pet friendly.
Does 1615 Elmwood Court #208 offer parking?
No, 1615 Elmwood Court #208 does not offer parking.
Does 1615 Elmwood Court #208 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 Elmwood Court #208 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 Elmwood Court #208 have a pool?
Yes, 1615 Elmwood Court #208 has a pool.
Does 1615 Elmwood Court #208 have accessible units?
No, 1615 Elmwood Court #208 does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 Elmwood Court #208 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1615 Elmwood Court #208 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1615 Elmwood Court #208 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1615 Elmwood Court #208 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1615 Elmwood Court #208?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeside
200 Lake Club Ct
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Avemore
1540 Avemore Ln
Charlottesville, VA 22911
Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Fifth Street Place
411 Afton Pond Ct
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Barracks West
2639 Barracks Rd
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Arden Place
1810 Arden Creek Lane
Charlottesville, VA 22901
North Woods At The Four Seasons
2210 Clubhouse Way
Charlottesville, VA 22901
The Reserve at Belvedere
200 Reserve Blvd
Charlottesville, VA 22901

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VACharlottesville, VAFredericksburg, VALynchburg, VAShort Pump, VAHarrisonburg, VAGlen Allen, VAGainesville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VAManchester, VAAshland, VA
Brandermill, VAForest, VAFarmville, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VAFalmouth, VALake Monticello, VAUniversity of Virginia, VACrozet, VAPantops, VAHollymead, VACulpeper, VA
Lake of the Woods, VATimberlake, VATuckahoe, VAWoodstock, VAWyndham, VALexington, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VAFront Royal, VARockwood, VAStrasburg, VALakeside, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Virginia Community CollegeLongwood University
University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
James Madison University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity