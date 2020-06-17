All apartments in Abingdon
Find more places like 301 Valley St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Abingdon, VA
/
301 Valley St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

301 Valley St

301 Valley Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

301 Valley Street Northeast, Abingdon, VA 24210

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Traditional two story home with lots of natural light. Located in the heart of downtown Abingdon, this home has been renovated yet still holds historic charm! Many original features, including two oak staircases, beautiful hard wood, oversized windows and built-ins remain. Updates include a gourmet, chef's kitchen and spacious master suite with sitting area and exceptional tiled, walk-in shower. No smokers or smoking on property. One year lease with current credit and background checks to be paid for by prospective tenant. No pets! No utilities paid. Renters or Renter's Agent to confirm all information. This property is also for sale - see MLS 62719

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Valley St have any available units?
301 Valley St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Abingdon, VA.
What amenities does 301 Valley St have?
Some of 301 Valley St's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Valley St currently offering any rent specials?
301 Valley St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Valley St pet-friendly?
No, 301 Valley St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Abingdon.
Does 301 Valley St offer parking?
No, 301 Valley St does not offer parking.
Does 301 Valley St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Valley St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Valley St have a pool?
No, 301 Valley St does not have a pool.
Does 301 Valley St have accessible units?
No, 301 Valley St does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Valley St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Valley St has units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Valley St have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 Valley St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Johnson City, TNKingsport, TN
Bristol, TNElizabethton, TN
Boone, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

East Tennessee State University
Milligan College