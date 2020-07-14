Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly clubhouse hot tub internet access playground

Welcome Home to your new favorite community. Village At Rivers Edge is the complete experience for everyone. We feature a variety of large, spacious floor plans for our 244 apartment homes and the convenience of onsite specialty shops and businesses. In addition to our property amenities you can enjoy the benefits of having Rivers Edge Dental, Generational HealthCare, Village Food Mart, Envy Nails, and Electronic Source right at home.



Residents have access to our 24 HR Gym, year-round hot tub, seasonal pool, playground, covered parking, available garages, responsive maintenance and online rent payments.



Apartments feature our fiber optic high speed internet. 50 Mbps of pure data to every apartment with the ability to upgrade. Residents also receive streaming TV through RealChoice TV through a provided Roku Box.



Stop by the leasing office today and see our model apartment. We know you will love the feel of being part of our community.