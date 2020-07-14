All apartments in West Valley City
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Village at Rivers Edge

Open Now until 6pm
1251 W Village Main St · (818) 319-4498
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1251 W Village Main St, West Valley City, UT 84119
Granger East

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Kenai River-1

$949

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 798 sqft

San Joaquin-1

$949

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 798 sqft

Kenai River-2

$959

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 798 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Saint Croix-1

$1,049

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Saint Croix-2

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

2 Bedroom 2 Bath-1

$1,239

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1012 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedroom 2 Bath w/ Den-1

$1,380

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1117 sqft

Three Bedroom Two Bath-1

$1,380

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1117 sqft

3 Bedroom 2 Bath w/ Den-2

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1117 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village at Rivers Edge.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
clubhouse
hot tub
internet access
playground
Welcome Home to your new favorite community. Village At Rivers Edge is the complete experience for everyone. We feature a variety of large, spacious floor plans for our 244 apartment homes and the convenience of onsite specialty shops and businesses. In addition to our property amenities you can enjoy the benefits of having Rivers Edge Dental, Generational HealthCare, Village Food Mart, Envy Nails, and Electronic Source right at home.\n\nResidents have access to our 24 HR Gym, year-round hot tub, seasonal pool, playground, covered parking, available garages, responsive maintenance and online rent payments. \n\nApartments feature our fiber optic high speed internet. 50 Mbps of pure data to every apartment with the ability to upgrade. Residents also receive streaming TV through RealChoice TV through a provided Roku Box. \n\nStop by the leasing office today and see our model apartment. We know you will love the feel of being part of our community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9- 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $199 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Carports: $15/month Detached Garages: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Village at Rivers Edge have any available units?
Village at Rivers Edge offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $949, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,049, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,380. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Village at Rivers Edge have?
Some of Village at Rivers Edge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village at Rivers Edge currently offering any rent specials?
Village at Rivers Edge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Village at Rivers Edge pet-friendly?
Yes, Village at Rivers Edge is pet friendly.
Does Village at Rivers Edge offer parking?
Yes, Village at Rivers Edge offers parking.
Does Village at Rivers Edge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Village at Rivers Edge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Village at Rivers Edge have a pool?
Yes, Village at Rivers Edge has a pool.
Does Village at Rivers Edge have accessible units?
Yes, Village at Rivers Edge has accessible units.
Does Village at Rivers Edge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Village at Rivers Edge has units with dishwashers.
Does Village at Rivers Edge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Village at Rivers Edge has units with air conditioning.
