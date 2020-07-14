Amenities
Welcome Home to your new favorite community. Village At Rivers Edge is the complete experience for everyone. We feature a variety of large, spacious floor plans for our 244 apartment homes and the convenience of onsite specialty shops and businesses. In addition to our property amenities you can enjoy the benefits of having Rivers Edge Dental, Generational HealthCare, Village Food Mart, Envy Nails, and Electronic Source right at home.\n\nResidents have access to our 24 HR Gym, year-round hot tub, seasonal pool, playground, covered parking, available garages, responsive maintenance and online rent payments. \n\nApartments feature our fiber optic high speed internet. 50 Mbps of pure data to every apartment with the ability to upgrade. Residents also receive streaming TV through RealChoice TV through a provided Roku Box. \n\nStop by the leasing office today and see our model apartment. We know you will love the feel of being part of our community.