All apartments in West Valley City
Find more places like Mountain View.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Valley City, UT
/
Mountain View
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:49 AM

Mountain View

4656 S 3860 W · (801) 758-5847
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Valley City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4656 S 3860 W, West Valley City, UT 84120
Granger South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4H · Avail. Jul 24

$1,073

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 6D · Avail. Aug 8

$1,121

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Unit 2D · Avail. Sep 25

$1,143

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mountain View.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
Schedule your tour today! We are accepting in-person tours and virtual tours by appointment. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to Mountain View Apartments for rent in West Valley City, Utah! Come home to gorgeous apartments with fantastic amenities, like our new appliances. Click through the photo gallery to see what our West Valley apartments have to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mountain View have any available units?
Mountain View has 5 units available starting at $1,073 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Mountain View have?
Some of Mountain View's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mountain View currently offering any rent specials?
Mountain View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mountain View pet-friendly?
Yes, Mountain View is pet friendly.
Does Mountain View offer parking?
Yes, Mountain View offers parking.
Does Mountain View have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mountain View offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mountain View have a pool?
Yes, Mountain View has a pool.
Does Mountain View have accessible units?
No, Mountain View does not have accessible units.
Does Mountain View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mountain View has units with dishwashers.
Does Mountain View have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Mountain View has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Mountain View?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments at Decker Lake
2184 W 3100 S
West Valley City, UT 84119
Shadowbrook
3852 S 1845 W
West Valley City, UT 84123
Aspen Village
3043 W 3500 S
West Valley City, UT 84119
Sandalwood
2606 South Anna Caroline Drive
West Valley City, UT 84128
Village at Rivers Edge
1251 W Village Main St
West Valley City, UT 84119
Redwood
4000 S Redwood Rd
West Valley City, UT 84123
Pinnacle Highbury
5301 White Horse Lane
West Valley City, UT 84120

Similar Pages

West Valley City 1 BedroomsWest Valley City 2 Bedrooms
West Valley City Apartments with PoolWest Valley City Dog Friendly Apartments
West Valley City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UT
Murray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UT
Bountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

GrangerGranger East
Hunter East

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of Utah
Weber State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity