Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated carpet oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking playground pool bbq/grill package receiving

Schedule your tour today! We are accepting in-person tours and virtual tours by appointment. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to Mountain View Apartments for rent in West Valley City, Utah! Come home to gorgeous apartments with fantastic amenities, like our new appliances. Click through the photo gallery to see what our West Valley apartments have to offer.