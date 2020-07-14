Aspen Village

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Maximum weight 35 lbs, No aggressive breeds allowed
Parking Details: One Assigned Covered Parking Space per Unit. Uncovered Parking is first come first serve. All vehicles must have current registration and must have appropriate parking tag from leasing office. No non-operable vehicles allowed on site.
Storage Details: Storage Units Available