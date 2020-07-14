All apartments in West Valley City
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Aspen Village

3043 W 3500 S · (385) 308-5316
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3043 W 3500 S, West Valley City, UT 84119
Granger

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit F-3 · Avail. Jul 16

$960

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit I-6 · Avail. now

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit A-6 · Avail. now

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aspen Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
internet access

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Maximum weight 35 lbs, No aggressive breeds allowed
Parking Details: One Assigned Covered Parking Space per Unit. Uncovered Parking is first come first serve. All vehicles must have current registration and must have appropriate parking tag from leasing office. No non-operable vehicles allowed on site.
Storage Details: Storage Units Available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aspen Village have any available units?
Aspen Village has 12 units available starting at $960 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Aspen Village have?
Some of Aspen Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aspen Village currently offering any rent specials?
Aspen Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aspen Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Aspen Village is pet friendly.
Does Aspen Village offer parking?
Yes, Aspen Village offers parking.
Does Aspen Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aspen Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aspen Village have a pool?
Yes, Aspen Village has a pool.
Does Aspen Village have accessible units?
No, Aspen Village does not have accessible units.
Does Aspen Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aspen Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Aspen Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Aspen Village has units with air conditioning.
