Last updated June 7 2020 at 1:00 AM

4969 Birch View Court

4969 W Birch View Ct · (385) 269-9222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4969 W Birch View Ct, West Valley City, UT 84120
Hunter East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1505 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax outside in the backyard! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4969 Birch View Court have any available units?
4969 Birch View Court has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4969 Birch View Court currently offering any rent specials?
4969 Birch View Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4969 Birch View Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4969 Birch View Court is pet friendly.
Does 4969 Birch View Court offer parking?
No, 4969 Birch View Court does not offer parking.
Does 4969 Birch View Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4969 Birch View Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4969 Birch View Court have a pool?
No, 4969 Birch View Court does not have a pool.
Does 4969 Birch View Court have accessible units?
No, 4969 Birch View Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4969 Birch View Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4969 Birch View Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4969 Birch View Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4969 Birch View Court does not have units with air conditioning.
