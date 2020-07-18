All apartments in West Valley City
West Valley City, UT
4144 S. 3200 W. - 2
4144 S. 3200 W. - 2

4144 3200 West · No Longer Available
Location

4144 3200 West, West Valley City, UT 84119
North Central Taylorsville

Amenities

parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
Located in West Valley City 2 bedroom 1 bathroom upper floor condo unit. Newer carpet and paint and updates throughout. Covered parking in rear and has a large storage shed. Well kept property close to many amenities. To apply online or view other available properties visit us at www.oakwoodut.com or to schedule a showing give us a call at 801-302-3300
Located in West Valley City 2 bedroom 1 bathroom lower floor condo unit. Covered parking in rear and has a large storage shed. Well kept property close to many amenities. To apply online or view other available properties visit us at www.oakwoodut.com or to schedule a showing give us a call at 801-302-3300.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4144 S. 3200 W. - 2 have any available units?
4144 S. 3200 W. - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Valley City, UT.
Is 4144 S. 3200 W. - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4144 S. 3200 W. - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4144 S. 3200 W. - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 4144 S. 3200 W. - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Valley City.
Does 4144 S. 3200 W. - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 4144 S. 3200 W. - 2 offers parking.
Does 4144 S. 3200 W. - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4144 S. 3200 W. - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4144 S. 3200 W. - 2 have a pool?
No, 4144 S. 3200 W. - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4144 S. 3200 W. - 2 have accessible units?
No, 4144 S. 3200 W. - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4144 S. 3200 W. - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4144 S. 3200 W. - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4144 S. 3200 W. - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4144 S. 3200 W. - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
