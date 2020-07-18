4144 S. 3200 W. - 2

4144 3200 West, West Valley City, UT 84119 North Central Taylorsville
Located in West Valley City 2 bedroom 1 bathroom upper floor condo unit. Newer carpet and paint and updates throughout. Covered parking in rear and has a large storage shed. Well kept property close to many amenities. To apply online or view other available properties visit us at www.oakwoodut.com or to schedule a showing give us a call at 801-302-3300
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
