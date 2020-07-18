All apartments in West Valley City
Find more places like 2542 Robin Road - A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Valley City, UT
/
2542 Robin Road - A
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:07 AM

2542 Robin Road - A

2542 West Robin Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Valley City
See all
Granger East
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2542 West Robin Road, West Valley City, UT 84119
Granger East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fully remodeled and new 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex with a 2 car garage. Huge covered deck. Fireplace. Remodeled interior with hardwood plank throughout. Tile floors in kitchen and bathrooms. Located in a quiet and convenient cul de sac near Valley Fair Mall. Central air and a new furnace. Dishwasher and laundry room with hookups. Master bedroom has master bath and his and hers closets. Great home for the price. Pet friendly. Ask for details.To apply online or view other available properties visit us at www.oakwoodut.com or call us at 801-302-3300 to schedule a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2542 Robin Road - A have any available units?
2542 Robin Road - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Valley City, UT.
What amenities does 2542 Robin Road - A have?
Some of 2542 Robin Road - A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2542 Robin Road - A currently offering any rent specials?
2542 Robin Road - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2542 Robin Road - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2542 Robin Road - A is pet friendly.
Does 2542 Robin Road - A offer parking?
Yes, 2542 Robin Road - A offers parking.
Does 2542 Robin Road - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2542 Robin Road - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2542 Robin Road - A have a pool?
No, 2542 Robin Road - A does not have a pool.
Does 2542 Robin Road - A have accessible units?
No, 2542 Robin Road - A does not have accessible units.
Does 2542 Robin Road - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2542 Robin Road - A has units with dishwashers.
Does 2542 Robin Road - A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2542 Robin Road - A has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments at Decker Lake
2184 W 3100 S
West Valley City, UT 84119
Shadowbrook
3852 S 1845 W
West Valley City, UT 84123
Redwood
4000 S Redwood Rd
West Valley City, UT 84123
Pinnacle Highbury
5301 White Horse Lane
West Valley City, UT 84120
Sandalwood
2606 South Anna Caroline Drive
West Valley City, UT 84128
Village at Rivers Edge
1251 W Village Main St
West Valley City, UT 84119
Aspen Village
3043 W 3500 S
West Valley City, UT 84119
Mountain View
4656 S 3860 W
West Valley City, UT 84120

Similar Pages

West Valley City 1 BedroomsWest Valley City 2 Bedrooms
West Valley City Apartments with PoolsWest Valley City Dog Friendly Apartments
West Valley City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTOrem, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTLayton, UTOgden, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTHerriman, UT
Bountiful, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTHolladay, UTLehi, UTRiverton, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

GrangerNorth Central Taylorsville
Granger East
Hunter East

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College