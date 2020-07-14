Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing

Amenities
Woodgate Apartments in West Jordan, UT offers stylish living just minutes from the Jordan Landing & the District shopping centers, or an easy commute to Downtown Salt Lake City. For people looking for an active and balanced lifestyle, our community combines the convenience and choices of urban living with the comfort of a small town community. Our residents live, work, & shop, as well as commute easily to the best jobs in the Salt Lake Valley.\n\n\nWith spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes, Woodgate can accommodate your every need. From detached garages, full size washer and dryers, spacious patios, and an array of amenities, you have every reason to make Woodgate your new home. Our leasing office is conveniently open Monday - Friday from 9-6, and Saturdays 10-4, to assist you in any way we can. We invite you to preview our community by viewing our photo gallery. Schedule a personalized tour of our community today and see why so many people choose Woodgate Apartments as their place to call home!