Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM

Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing

3851 Cobble Ridge Dr · (539) 217-2393
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$400 Off Move in by 7-15-20. Hurry in today!
logo
Rent Special
$300 Off immediate move ins and lowered holding fee!
Location

3851 Cobble Ridge Dr, West Jordan, UT 84084
Westbrook

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 04-103 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,031

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 04-306 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,041

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 11-303 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,041

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 04-207 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,222

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 13-208 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,222

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 04-307 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,222

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 860 sqft

See 10+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12-207 · Avail. now

$1,446

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1033 sqft

Unit 09-107 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1033 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
dog park
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
playground
Woodgate Apartments in West Jordan, UT offers stylish living just minutes from the Jordan Landing & the District shopping centers, or an easy commute to Downtown Salt Lake City. For people looking for an active and balanced lifestyle, our community combines the convenience and choices of urban living with the comfort of a small town community. Our residents live, work, & shop, as well as commute easily to the best jobs in the Salt Lake Valley.\n\n\nWith spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes, Woodgate can accommodate your every need. From detached garages, full size washer and dryers, spacious patios, and an array of amenities, you have every reason to make Woodgate your new home. Our leasing office is conveniently open Monday - Friday from 9-6, and Saturdays 10-4, to assist you in any way we can. We invite you to preview our community by viewing our photo gallery. Schedule a personalized tour of our community today and see why so many people choose Woodgate Apartments as their place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $0 - 1 months rent - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $239 (1 bedroom) $259 (2 bedroom) $279 (3 bedroom) - admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Carports: $20/month, Detached Garages: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing have any available units?
Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing has 22 units available starting at $1,031 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing have?
Some of Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing currently offering any rent specials?
Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing is offering the following rent specials: $400 Off Move in by 7-15-20. Hurry in today!
Is Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing is pet friendly.
Does Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing offer parking?
Yes, Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing offers parking.
Does Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing have a pool?
Yes, Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing has a pool.
Does Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing have accessible units?
No, Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing does not have accessible units.
Does Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing has units with dishwashers.
Does Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing has units with air conditioning.
