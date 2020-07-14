Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court business center clubhouse dog park guest parking hot tub internet access package receiving playground

Woodgate Apartments in West Jordan, UT offers stylish living just minutes from the Jordan Landing & the District shopping centers, or an easy commute to Downtown Salt Lake City. For people looking for an active and balanced lifestyle, our community combines the convenience and choices of urban living with the comfort of a small town community. Our residents live, work, & shop, as well as commute easily to the best jobs in the Salt Lake Valley.





With spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes, Woodgate can accommodate your every need. From detached garages, full size washer and dryers, spacious patios, and an array of amenities, you have every reason to make Woodgate your new home. Our leasing office is conveniently open Monday - Friday from 9-6, and Saturdays 10-4, to assist you in any way we can. We invite you to preview our community by viewing our photo gallery. Schedule a personalized tour of our community today and see why so many people choose Woodgate Apartments as their place to call home!