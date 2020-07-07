All apartments in West Jordan
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Willow Cove

9300 S Redwood Rd · (415) 300-2547
Location

9300 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT 84088
River Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 16-19 · Avail. now

$969

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 10-11 · Avail. now

$969

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 16-16 · Avail. Jul 20

$969

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

See 17+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-10 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,079

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 06-01 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,079

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 01-02 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,079

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 18+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13-05 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,510

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 13-02 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,528

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 27-21 · Avail. now

$1,528

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Willow Cove.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
playground
Leave the hustle and bustle behind you and retreat to a beautiful, tranquil setting at Willow Cove Apartments in West Jordan, UT.\n\nOur convenient West Jordan location puts you in the heart of serenity and security and is the perfect place to call home! Close to I-15 and Bangerter Highway, Willow Cove gives you convenience and comfort! This first class experience is waiting for you in this top Utah Apartment.\n\nWest Jordan's top apartment complex offers 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, & 3 bedroom, one-of-a-kind floor plans were thoughtfully designed to suit your every need! We have the most desired amenities to appreciate day to day living such as large bedrooms with walk-in closets, air conditioning, dishwashers, private patios and balconies, washer and dryer hookups in units and much, much, more!\n\nAt Willow Cove Apartments you can feel at ease with our professional and responsive staff members! We offer a wide array of fun and recreation. Enjoy yourself in Beach Entry Pool, or relax in the year-round outdoor hot tub surrounded by beautiful landscaping. The kids will enjoy the Playground Fortress while you are keeping fit in the fully loaded fitness and yoga center. You will find this pet friendly apartment community the perfect place to call home. We pride ourselves in ensuring only the best in apartment living. Come see why Willow Cove Apartment Complex should be your first choice to call home and peruse our Willow Cove Photo Gallery, or Schedule a Tour and let us show you around! You will be happy you visited Willow Cove Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 8-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $0-$500 (depending on credit)
Move-in Fees: $249
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Willow Cove have any available units?
Willow Cove has 44 units available starting at $969 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Willow Cove have?
Some of Willow Cove's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Willow Cove currently offering any rent specials?
Willow Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Willow Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, Willow Cove is pet friendly.
Does Willow Cove offer parking?
No, Willow Cove does not offer parking.
Does Willow Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, Willow Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Willow Cove have a pool?
Yes, Willow Cove has a pool.
Does Willow Cove have accessible units?
No, Willow Cove does not have accessible units.
Does Willow Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, Willow Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Willow Cove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Willow Cove has units with air conditioning.
