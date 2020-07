Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court carport clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access valet service accessible 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments coffee bar e-payments fire pit guest parking hot tub key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community trash valet

Located in the rapidly growing community of West Jordan, Boulder Canyon apartment homes put everything you need within reach. Enjoy our state of the art fitness center, relax on afternoon walks with your pup in our pet-loving community, and make dinner in your entertainer’s kitchen adorned with solid-wood cabinetry and sleek granite countertops.



On weekends, explore new restaurants and retail stores opening nearby, or relax by the resort-inspired pool and enjoy breathtaking views of the majestic Wasatch Front mountains.



Boulder Canyon is now under new management!



New WiFi Package Available