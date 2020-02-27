Amenities

River Oaks Suites Extended Stay currently has 1 & 2 bedroom, furnished suites available.



Internet, cable, trash service and all utilities included!



We offer one month leases on our furnished suites.



Whether youre away on business, vacation, or in-between homes, youll find our full-sized furnished corporate suites provide all the comforts of home. We offer free high speed internet at 20 megabytes, feel free to bring your Chromecast, Roku, or Apple TV to watch all your favorite shows.



Our corporate suites are ideal for companies relocating workers to the Salt Lake Valley or families needing a temporary home. And of course, our suites are perfect for the holiday traveler skiing the Wasatch Mountains. Located just off I-15 and 12 miles South of the Salt Lake International Airport, River Oaks is the perfect combination of convenience and luxury.



Features:



- Fully furnished with full size kitchen appliances

- All utilities included

- Free high speed wi-fi

- Weekly housekeeping

- Pet friendly floor

- Separate bedrooms and bathrooms

- Laundry facilities in building

- 24-hour fitness center & sauna

- Full accessories including housewares & linens

- Expanded basic cable with HBO in all rooms

- Seasonal heated pool and year-round hot tub

- Covered parking

- Personal mailbox



Pet Policy



First floor suites only.

Additional pet deposit of $500 and pet rent of $40 per 30 days required.



One bedroom, one bath $1,800 $1,925 per month

Two bedroom, one bath (Accessible) $1,875 $1,925 per month

Two bedroom, two bath $2,050 $2,300 per month

Rent includes all utilities and amenities listed above. Reservation deposit is $300, refundable on satisfactory check-out. There is no tax added to the total.



Rather than staying in an extended stay motel, stay at River Oaks Suites Extended Stay where you can feel at home. Call or stop by today for a tour!



River Oaks Suites Extended Stay

9035 S. 1075. W.

West Jordan, Utah 84088

801-545-4600