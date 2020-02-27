All apartments in West Jordan
9035 S 1075 W
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:52 AM

9035 S 1075 W

9035 S 1075 W · (201) 845-7300
Location

9035 S 1075 W, West Jordan, UT 84088
River Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
sauna
River Oaks Suites Extended Stay currently has 1 & 2 bedroom, furnished suites available.

Internet, cable, trash service and all utilities included!

We offer one month leases on our furnished suites.

Whether youre away on business, vacation, or in-between homes, youll find our full-sized furnished corporate suites provide all the comforts of home. We offer free high speed internet at 20 megabytes, feel free to bring your Chromecast, Roku, or Apple TV to watch all your favorite shows.

Our corporate suites are ideal for companies relocating workers to the Salt Lake Valley or families needing a temporary home. And of course, our suites are perfect for the holiday traveler skiing the Wasatch Mountains. Located just off I-15 and 12 miles South of the Salt Lake International Airport, River Oaks is the perfect combination of convenience and luxury.

Features:

- Fully furnished with full size kitchen appliances
- All utilities included
- Free high speed wi-fi
- Weekly housekeeping
- Pet friendly floor
- Separate bedrooms and bathrooms
- Laundry facilities in building
- 24-hour fitness center & sauna
- Full accessories including housewares & linens
- Expanded basic cable with HBO in all rooms
- Seasonal heated pool and year-round hot tub
- Covered parking
- Personal mailbox

Pet Policy

First floor suites only.
Additional pet deposit of $500 and pet rent of $40 per 30 days required.

One bedroom, one bath $1,800 $1,925 per month
Two bedroom, one bath (Accessible) $1,875 $1,925 per month
Two bedroom, two bath $2,050 $2,300 per month
Rent includes all utilities and amenities listed above. Reservation deposit is $300, refundable on satisfactory check-out. There is no tax added to the total.

Rather than staying in an extended stay motel, stay at River Oaks Suites Extended Stay where you can feel at home. Call or stop by today for a tour!

River Oaks Suites Extended Stay
9035 S. 1075. W.
West Jordan, Utah 84088
801-545-4600

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9035 S 1075 W have any available units?
9035 S 1075 W has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9035 S 1075 W have?
Some of 9035 S 1075 W's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9035 S 1075 W currently offering any rent specials?
9035 S 1075 W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9035 S 1075 W pet-friendly?
Yes, 9035 S 1075 W is pet friendly.
Does 9035 S 1075 W offer parking?
Yes, 9035 S 1075 W does offer parking.
Does 9035 S 1075 W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9035 S 1075 W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9035 S 1075 W have a pool?
Yes, 9035 S 1075 W has a pool.
Does 9035 S 1075 W have accessible units?
No, 9035 S 1075 W does not have accessible units.
Does 9035 S 1075 W have units with dishwashers?
No, 9035 S 1075 W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9035 S 1075 W have units with air conditioning?
No, 9035 S 1075 W does not have units with air conditioning.
