1851 Westview Circle

Amenities
Highlight Features:
- Located Off 78th South
- Great Neighborhood
- Secluded Community
- Right Across From Viridian Library
- Near Veterans Memorial Park
- East of Vasa Fitness
1 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom - 600 sq.ft.
Monthly Rent $795
Security Deposit $795
Utilities:
$50 Monthly - Water, Sewer & Trash
$100 Monthly - Gas & Electric
$89.99 - Xfinity Cable & Internet Package
(Once it becomes available in the next couple of months)
Parking: Assigned Parking Space
Appliances: Refigerator & Stove/Oven
NO PETS
NO SMOKING
To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.
To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.
http://resepm.com/available-rentals/
***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***
Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $795, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.