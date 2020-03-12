All apartments in West Jordan
Home
/
West Jordan, UT
/
1851 Westview Circle
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:47 PM

1851 Westview Circle

1851 Westview Circle · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1447018
Location

1851 Westview Circle, West Jordan, UT 84088
Bingham Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 59 · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
gym
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
gym
parking
internet access
Highlight Features:
- Located Off 78th South
- Great Neighborhood
- Secluded Community
- Right Across From Viridian Library
- Near Veterans Memorial Park
- East of Vasa Fitness

1 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom - 600 sq.ft.

Monthly Rent $795
Security Deposit $795

Utilities:
$50 Monthly - Water, Sewer & Trash
$100 Monthly - Gas & Electric

$89.99 - Xfinity Cable & Internet Package
(Once it becomes available in the next couple of months)

Parking: Assigned Parking Space

Appliances: Refigerator & Stove/Oven

NO PETS
NO SMOKING

To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.

To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.

http://resepm.com/available-rentals/

***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***

Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1851 Westview Circle have any available units?
1851 Westview Circle has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1851 Westview Circle have?
Some of 1851 Westview Circle's amenities include parking, gym, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1851 Westview Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1851 Westview Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1851 Westview Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1851 Westview Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Jordan.
Does 1851 Westview Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1851 Westview Circle does offer parking.
Does 1851 Westview Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1851 Westview Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1851 Westview Circle have a pool?
No, 1851 Westview Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1851 Westview Circle have accessible units?
No, 1851 Westview Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1851 Westview Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1851 Westview Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1851 Westview Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1851 Westview Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
