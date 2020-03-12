1851 Westview Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range Property Amenities gym parking internet access

Highlight Features:

- Located Off 78th South

- Great Neighborhood

- Secluded Community

- Right Across From Viridian Library

- Near Veterans Memorial Park

- East of Vasa Fitness



1 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom - 600 sq.ft.



Monthly Rent $795

Security Deposit $795



Utilities:

$50 Monthly - Water, Sewer & Trash

$100 Monthly - Gas & Electric



$89.99 - Xfinity Cable & Internet Package

(Once it becomes available in the next couple of months)



Parking: Assigned Parking Space



Appliances: Refigerator & Stove/Oven



NO PETS

NO SMOKING



To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.



To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.



http://resepm.com/available-rentals/



***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***



Contact us to schedule a showing.