Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

953 North Slow Creek Lane

953 Slow Creek Lane · (435) 628-1678
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

953 Slow Creek Lane, Washington, UT 84780

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 953 North Slow Creek Lane · Avail. now

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1425 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Home in Coral Canyon - 2 Bedroom Plus Den, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage.

Coral Canyon Home - Cute home for rent. Fully fenced yard. Lots of amenities! Including clubhouse, exercise room, indoor and outdoor pool, park, playground, and so much more! Close to Golf Course, Across the street from School. Newer Carpet

Close to Parks & Walking Trails. Easy Access to I-15

Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com
12 Month Lease.
Small Pet ok with Approval and Extra Deposit

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3191392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 953 North Slow Creek Lane have any available units?
953 North Slow Creek Lane has a unit available for $1,370 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 953 North Slow Creek Lane have?
Some of 953 North Slow Creek Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 953 North Slow Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
953 North Slow Creek Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 953 North Slow Creek Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 953 North Slow Creek Lane is pet friendly.
Does 953 North Slow Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 953 North Slow Creek Lane does offer parking.
Does 953 North Slow Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 953 North Slow Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 953 North Slow Creek Lane have a pool?
Yes, 953 North Slow Creek Lane has a pool.
Does 953 North Slow Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 953 North Slow Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 953 North Slow Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 953 North Slow Creek Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 953 North Slow Creek Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 953 North Slow Creek Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
