Washington, UT
586 East Lost Ridge
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:30 AM

586 East Lost Ridge

586 East Lost Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

586 East Lost Ridge Drive, Washington, UT 84780

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
586 East Lost Ridge Available 08/10/20 Beautiful Home with a Private Pool in Washington - 4 Bedroom 3 Bath, 3 Car Garage, 2 RV Parking.

Enclosed Yard. Private Pool with a Gate, Granite, Tile, Plantation Shutters. Central Vac, Upgrades include, light Fixtures and Plumbing Fixtures.

Half acre and is on a corner lot. Large Basketball Court

Non Shedding Dog Negotiable.

Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com

12 Month Lease.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4884582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

