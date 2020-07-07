Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court parking pool garage

586 East Lost Ridge Available 08/10/20 Beautiful Home with a Private Pool in Washington - 4 Bedroom 3 Bath, 3 Car Garage, 2 RV Parking.



Enclosed Yard. Private Pool with a Gate, Granite, Tile, Plantation Shutters. Central Vac, Upgrades include, light Fixtures and Plumbing Fixtures.



Half acre and is on a corner lot. Large Basketball Court



Non Shedding Dog Negotiable.



Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com



12 Month Lease.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4884582)