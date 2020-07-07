Amenities
586 East Lost Ridge Available 08/10/20 Beautiful Home with a Private Pool in Washington - 4 Bedroom 3 Bath, 3 Car Garage, 2 RV Parking.
Enclosed Yard. Private Pool with a Gate, Granite, Tile, Plantation Shutters. Central Vac, Upgrades include, light Fixtures and Plumbing Fixtures.
Half acre and is on a corner lot. Large Basketball Court
Non Shedding Dog Negotiable.
Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com
12 Month Lease.
No Cats Allowed
