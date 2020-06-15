All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

370 West Buena Vista Blvd. #141

370 Buena Vista Blvd · (435) 628-1678
Location

370 Buena Vista Blvd, Washington, UT 84780

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 370 West Buena Vista Blvd. #141 · Avail. now

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Newer Mill Creek Springs Three Bedroom for Rent! - Beautiful, Newer Three Bedroom Town Home in Mill Creek Springs.

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage. Beautiful upgrades include, granite, tile, cabinets, carpet. Two level, End Unit. The community offered two Pools, Playground. Conveniently located, easy access to 1-15. Shopping, Entertainment Close by.

Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com
No Pets.
12 Month Lease.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4387754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 370 West Buena Vista Blvd. #141 have any available units?
370 West Buena Vista Blvd. #141 has a unit available for $1,320 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 370 West Buena Vista Blvd. #141 have?
Some of 370 West Buena Vista Blvd. #141's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 370 West Buena Vista Blvd. #141 currently offering any rent specials?
370 West Buena Vista Blvd. #141 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 West Buena Vista Blvd. #141 pet-friendly?
No, 370 West Buena Vista Blvd. #141 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 370 West Buena Vista Blvd. #141 offer parking?
Yes, 370 West Buena Vista Blvd. #141 does offer parking.
Does 370 West Buena Vista Blvd. #141 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 370 West Buena Vista Blvd. #141 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 West Buena Vista Blvd. #141 have a pool?
Yes, 370 West Buena Vista Blvd. #141 has a pool.
Does 370 West Buena Vista Blvd. #141 have accessible units?
No, 370 West Buena Vista Blvd. #141 does not have accessible units.
Does 370 West Buena Vista Blvd. #141 have units with dishwashers?
No, 370 West Buena Vista Blvd. #141 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 370 West Buena Vista Blvd. #141 have units with air conditioning?
No, 370 West Buena Vista Blvd. #141 does not have units with air conditioning.
