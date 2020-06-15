370 West Buena Vista Blvd. #141

Amenities
Newer Mill Creek Springs Three Bedroom for Rent! - Beautiful, Newer Three Bedroom Town Home in Mill Creek Springs.
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage. Beautiful upgrades include, granite, tile, cabinets, carpet. Two level, End Unit. The community offered two Pools, Playground. Conveniently located, easy access to 1-15. Shopping, Entertainment Close by.
Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com
No Pets.
12 Month Lease.
(RLNE4387754)